Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS (with 130W Power Delivery) No 3.5mm Ports. USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Dual DisplayPort, Black

Docking Station: Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS offers the greatest compatibility across Dell Commercial laptops. The WD19TBS dock is also compatible with notebooks from other manufacturers such as HP and Lenovo which support industry standards for Thunderbolt docking Ultimate Connectivity: Thunderbolt connectivity makes it easier than ever to deliver power, data, audio, and video as well as connect to system peripherals, no matter what system you use. Plus, with support for up to three displays, including a single 5K and dual 4K monitors, you can connect to everything you need