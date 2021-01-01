From ce-link
Dell New Laptop Charger 45W watt AC Power Adapter with Power Cord for Dell Inspiron 13 14 15,5567 5558 3558 5559,5000 Series, XPS 13.
Advertisement
DC Connection: 45W with 4.5mm port World Wide Input Voltage 100-240VAC 50/60Hz Compatibility: 0KXTTW/0CDF57/0JXC18/09CGP4/00285K/04H6NV/0X9RG3 New Original AC Adapter include Power Cord with non-retail packaging Compatible with: Dell Inspiron 11 13 14 15 17 Series: 3147 3148 3152 3153 3157 3162 3168 3179 5368 5378 7347 7348 7352 7353 7359 7368 7378 3451 3452 3458 5451 5458 7437 3551 3555 3558 3565 3567 5551 5552 5555 5558 5559 5565 5567 5568 5578 7558 7568 7569 7579 5755 5758 5759 5765 5767 7746 7778 7779; Latitude 7202 3379; Vostro 3458 3459 5459 3358 3558 3559