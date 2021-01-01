From modway
Modway Delilah Performance Velvet Full/Queen Headboard, Multiple Colors
Inspire elegance and luxury in your master bedroom or guest bedroom with the Delilah Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Full/Queen Headboard. Featuring rich velvet texture, channel tufting, and a scalloped silhouette, this queen/full headboard blends glam deco style with ocean-inspired aesthetics. This padded headboard is upholstered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet with dense foam to offer a supportive comfort while sitting up in bed reading, relaxing, or watching TV. A backdrop for a variety of bedding styles, this height-adjustable headboard fits full or queen size bed frames with its three mounting positions. Assembly required.