From personalizationmall
Delicate Stripes Personalized 50x60 Sherpa Girl Blanket
Personalize with any name and initial Choose from multiple colors Measures a generous 50" x 60"Quality constructed of a silky, soft 100% cozy, polyester microfiberFeatures edge-to-edge sublimation printing in full colorReverse side is a soft faux sheepskin Sherpa layerThe whip stitch border gives the blanket a rustic flairMachine washable, gentle cycle, mild detergent. Tumble dryImported Guarantee sweet dreams when they cuddle up in our Delicate Stripes Personalized Girl Blanket. The stripe design displays their initial and name in a delicate style.