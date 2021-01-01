Advertisement
Geometric shapes and graphic design motifs inspire the style of this modern area rug that’s equal parts soft surface and work of art. Crafted from 100% natural wool fibers, the sumptuous fibers reveal an assortment of prints – as hounds tooth, chevrons, stripes, star bursts and diamonds create a transitional area rug assortment equally at home in an industrial artist’s loft or luxe living room. The distinctive pattern of each decorative floorcovering features hand-carved accents that fill the field of the rug with depth and dimension. Momeni Delhi 2 x 8 Wool Silver Abstract Runner | DELHIDL-33SVL2380