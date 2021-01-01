Delaporte 1 - Light 11" LED Flush Mount

Features:Color select switch50,000 Hour LED life16.4W, 1150 lumens (~125W bulb)Product Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: BowlFinish (Fixture Finish: Bronze): BronzeFinish (Fixture Finish: White): WhiteFinish (Fixture Finish: Pink): PinkSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Fabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: YesPrimary Material: MetalMetal Type: AluminumWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 16.4Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 1150Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 50000Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLife Stage: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic (Fixture Finish: Bronze): BronzeDS Metallic (Fixture Finish: Pink): NickelWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalCraftsmanship: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENG