Avanity DELANO-VS30 Delano 31"Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Marble Vanity Top and 1 Undermount Sink White / Black Top Bathroom Storage

Avanity DELANO-VS30 Delano 31"Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Marble Vanity Top, and 1 Undermount Sink Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinet1" Granite vanity top1 Rectangular undermount single basin sinkVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of wood, providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyVanity features 2 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space – drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkComplete with matching decorative hardwareAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of granite providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceTop features a Rectangular Undermount single basin sinkRear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneathEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly – ensures safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedVanity Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 34-9/10" (measured from ground level to countertop surface)Overall Depth: 22" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 31" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 2Number of Doors: 0Number of Shelves: 0Vanity Top and Sink Specifications:Vanity Top Thickness: 1"Vanity Top Depth: 22" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top)Vanity Top Width: 31” (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top)Sink Basin Width: 15" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Sink Basin Length: 18-1/10" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Sink Basin Depth: 6-3/10" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes) Single White / Black Top