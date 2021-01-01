From nourison
Nourison Delano Espresso 5 ft. x 5 ft. Oriental Traditional Round Area Rug, Brown
The Nourison Delano 5 ft. Round Area Rug features a serenely stylized medallion motif, framed by the elegant lines of a traditional diamond panel design. In opulent tones of natural brown, a truly sophisticated area rug to enhance the fashion profile of any room in your home. Expertly power-loomed from top quality polypropylene yarns for luxuriously supple texture and years of lasting beauty. Color: Espresso.