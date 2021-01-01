Nourison Delano Espresso 2 ft. x 3 ft. Oriental Traditional Area Rug, Brown

The Nourison Delano 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug will radiate warmth and charm in any room. This loomed rug has a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and features water-resistant materials, wicking away dampness. With a 100% polypropylene construction, this rectangular rug is an especially long-lasting choice for your home. It has a floral pattern, adding a graceful touch to your space. It comes in a brown shade, bringing an earthy and understated touch to your decor. Color: Espresso.