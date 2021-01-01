Delano Acacia Wood End Grain Prep Station Cutting Board

A top-of-the-line cutting board that's large enough for any task. Made of gorgeous acacia hardwood, this Large End Grain Prep Station is functional and beautiful due to its rich, shimmering colors. Unlike traditionally made boards, end grain construction is less dulling to cutlery because the wood grain direction accommodates cutting instead of resisting it. Wear and tear are minimized on both cutlery and the board, giving more longevity to all your cutting tools. This multi-functional board serves as a prep station, cutting and serving board to satisfy all your kitchen needs. Decorative functionality at its finest, it's what you deserve. This product is made from acacia wood from Thailand, a non-endangered species that is not harvested from rainforests. We plant a tree for every tree we use. After use, wash this product in warm soapy water and wipe excess water off with a dry towel. Never soak or leave water on the wood during drying as it may result in warping over time. Wood products should never be washed in the dishwasher. Rejuvenate and protect your board rubbing it down with butcher block oil after each use. When the board is dry, apply the oil liberally and allow it to soak in thoroughly before use. Regular application of our butcher block oil will prevent cracking and preserve the rich natural colors of the wood. From time to time, the surface may become "bumpy". This is completely natural as we leave all of our wood in its natural state with no varnishes or lacquers. You can simply use high grit sandpaper to smooth it out and oil it again to bring it back to new!