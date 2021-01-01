From hillsdale furniture
Delaney Upholstered Headboard Full/Queen Stone Fabric Metal Headboard Frame Not Included - Hillsdale Furniture
Looking for versatile simplicity? The Hillsdale Furniture Delaney Headboard is it. This minimalist upholstered headboard features a low-profile platform design with square-patterned biscuit tufting that boasts exquisite stitching. Its Stone upholstery is light gray in color with a woven texture and is an easy match with nearly any color scheme. Internal plywood framing on the headboard ensures lasting durability. Includes upholstered headboard only. Fits full- or queen-size beds. Requires a bolt-on headboard frame. Headboard frame sold separately. Requires a box spring. Box spring and mattress not included. Assembly required.