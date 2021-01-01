From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Delaney Upholstered Full Bed with Tufted Headboard, Glacier Gray
Simple upholstered Full low profile upholstered bed; headboard features biscuit tufting details complimented by low profile coordinating side rails and footboard Features a cool Glacier Gray Fabric Includes Headboard, footboard, side rails and slats; Box spring and Mattress required; not included Overall Dimensions: 45.25H X 58W X 83.25L; Footboard Height: 10.5H; Floor to Bottom of Rail: 5" Assembly Required Construction features solid Pine hardwood and 100% polyester upholstery Item will ship in one box Spot check fabric prior to cleaning Residential Use Only