From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Delaney Gray Stone Full/Queen Headboard Upholstered Headboard with Frame, Grey
The Hillsdale Furniture Delaney Headboard is classic and minimal. The square low-profile headboard features biscuit tufting that boasts exquisite stitching. The Stone upholstery is perfectly complimented by dark wood legs. This upholstered headboard fits full- and queen-size beds and includes a headboard bed frame. Box spring and mattress required; not included. Assembly required.