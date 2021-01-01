Delaney Hardware’s Avino handle set with KP300 digital touchscreen deadbolt combines sleek style, convenience and security. No key, no problem with customizable user codes and is easy to see with the backlit touchscreen. The KP300 touchscreen deadbolt is easy to install, program and use and operates on 4 AA batteries. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside. Delaney Hardware Delaney Avino Tuscany Bronze Single-Cylinder Deadbolt Entry Door Handleset | D43207K