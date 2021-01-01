Delancy 1-Light Single Drum Pendant

Features:Delancy collectionFinish: Vintage ironRated for indoor locationsAccommodates 1 x 60W candelabra bulb (not included)UL, cUL listed1 Year limited warrantyLength: 48 InchesFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 1Finish: Vintage ironStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Vintage ironPrimary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 4Overall Height (Hanging): 81.75Body Height - Top to Bottom: 28Body Width - Side to Side: 8Body Depth - Front to Back: 5.75Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: