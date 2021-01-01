From american standard
Delancey Temperature Control Shower Faucet
Inspired by the finer points of classic architecture, the Delancey Water-Saving Bath and Shower Trim from American Standard captures the refined elegance of stately columns and sublime details. It’s equipped with dependable, double ceramic pressure balance technology for consistent water temperature, anti-scald protection, and smooth, flawless operation while using 28% less water than standard showerheads without sacrificing performance. Delancey is available in beautiful, tarnish- and scratch-resistant finishes. Finish: Polished Chrome