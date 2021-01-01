Bel Air Lighting Del Mar 15 in. 3-Light Brushed Nickel Flush Mount with Frosted Leaf Pattern Glass Shade

The Del Mar collection combines traditional design themes with functionality, exhibiting unique interior lighting suitable for a variety of home types. The Del Mar 15 inch round flush mount is the largest in the collection, and casts a soft ambient light over a wide area. The minimal aesthetic is ideal to blend with any decor while also illuminating a variety of interior living areas, such as dining areas and entryways. This fixture has a white frosted glass bowl shade with a leaf pattern textured in the glass, and a brushed nickel metal frame. Three 60-watt light bulbs are housed inside the shade, and can be dimmed when used with a compatible light bulb and dimmer switch combination. Shop the complete Del Mar Collection for coordinating styles and additional finishes.