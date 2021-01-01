Del Hutson Designs Del Luxe 18 in. x 21 in. x 5 in. Gray Pine Wood Wall Mounted "Always Be" Top Shelf Wine Rack, Always Be Gray

Adorn your space with the lavish look of this real wood wine rack by Del Hutson Designs. This rustic piece is the perfect addition to your kitchen or dining area, offering a luxurious appearance at a modest price. Each wine rack can hold up to seven standard sized wine bottles, with capacity for five stemmed glasses. The Del Luxe features an additional Top Shelf to allow space for additional glasses or decor. Mounting is a breeze as the wine racks come equipped with pre-drilled holes and all of the necessary hardware for installation is included. Our commitment lies in a passion for lifestyle+community+handmade. We are decor upcyclers at its best!. Color: Always Be Gray.