Showcase your photos and favorite décor items on the Del Hutson Industrial Grace Floating Wall Shelves - Set of 2 to revitalize your space and give you more room for display. This set of floating shelves is constructed from pine wood with industrial brackets made from high-grade steel, adding to their rustic appeal. These easy-to-install shelves come with the necessary hardware for installation. Del Hutson Bringing its handmade designs into your home, the family-owned and operated (del)Hutson Designs strives to add unique touch of rustic style to every piece. An ever-evolving brand, (del)Hutson Designs promises to incorporate new trends, colors, and styles into its products, which makes every piece truly one of a kind. Led by decor upcyclers with a serious eye for style, (del)Hutson Designs enhances your home with an array of carefully crafted decorative items.