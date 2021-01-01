From madison park
Madison Park Cream Deidra Accent Chair
Madison Park Deidra Accent Chair. Relax in the comfort and simple style of the Madison Park Diedra Accent Chair. The unique cane back and sides feature a reclaimed natural wood finish, for a charming farmhouse look. The loose seat is upholstered in a cream-hued fabric and uses high-density foam filling, for long-lasting comfort and exceptional support. Add this accent chair to your living room or home office for a chic update to your space.