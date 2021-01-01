From house of hampton
Dehner Spotted Love Cotton Throw Pillow
Features:Hidden zipperProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowAnimals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: WhiteShape: SquarePattern: Polka DotsPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Number of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: GlamHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: Theme: TextContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanIron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No