From everly quinn

Dehn 32" Table Lamp

$499.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The lamp is a bold and decadent luminaire for the most avant-garde of décors. With a painstakingly sculpted gold orb base growing into a spectrum of goldenrods, the Dehn is an opulent lighting fixture that provides a breath of luxury to muted décors, or a luminary centerpiece to already lavish styles. The table lamp’s opaque brown shade provides bright ambient lighting perfect for bringing out the best in your living room, bedroom, parlor, or entryway.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com