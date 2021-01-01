Dehn 32" Table Lamp

The lamp is a bold and decadent luminaire for the most avant-garde of décors. With a painstakingly sculpted gold orb base growing into a spectrum of goldenrods, the Dehn is an opulent lighting fixture that provides a breath of luxury to muted décors, or a luminary centerpiece to already lavish styles. The table lamp’s opaque brown shade provides bright ambient lighting perfect for bringing out the best in your living room, bedroom, parlor, or entryway.