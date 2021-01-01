Deherrera 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

This 4-piece sofa seating group is built on an aluminum inner frame that is UV-, rust-, and water-resistant, so it can withstand the outdoors even when the storm clouds roll through. The frames are wrapped in resin wicker to add a breezy aesthetic. The armchairs and loveseat feature flared track arms and flared tapered legs to create a mid-century silhouette. The seat and back cushions are wrapped in durable Sunbrella fabric that's machine washable for an easy clean. Completing the set is a glass-topped coffee table where you can place a tray of snacks and a pitcher of lemonade.