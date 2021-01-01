Degroat Swivel Adjustable Height Stool

Unique design with 6 checks on the round cushion; Adjustable height: from 21.5 to 30; Covered with PU leather, the barstool feels very soft and comfortable; Modern bar stools are suitable for restaurants, kitchens, living rooms, entertainment rooms, offices, cafes and so on. The quilted design provides a modern and stylish design. The seat cushion can be rotated 360 degrees, and the height of the stools can be adjusted by the handle. The handle under the seat cushion can also be rotated 360 degrees so that you can adjust the height in different directions. The high-density thick sponge cushion provides you with a comfortable seat. The cushioned surface is made of PU leather for easy cleaning. Footrest place design makes it easy to place your feet, you can sit back and relax and enjoy long conversations. The base is made of chrome steel, which makes the stool durable. The bottom of the rubber ring prevents the floor from being scratched. Each bar stool is a comfortable companion on the kitchen counter or bars high table. Upholstery: Brown