From best grandma gifts
Best Grandma Gifts Definition Cool Beautiful Grandma Love My Glamma Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Glamma definition design for a woman too young beautiful and cool to be called grandma! The glamorous grandmother in your life will love it! Perfect for birthday, Mother's Day, Grandparents Day, Christmas, or just because you want to make grandma smile. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only