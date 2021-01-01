Maybelline Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 oz

This Maybelline Define-A-Line Liner creates a unique look for your eyes so you will stand out in a crowd. It glides on smoothly and precisely for a clean appearance, making it quick and simple to look noticeably bolder. The included contoured smudger on the Maybelline liner makes blending the color easier too for a natural look you can enjoy. This mechanical applicator can be applied quickly with just one stroke. The Maybelline New York eyeliner comes in various shades to allow for a precise match for your eyes. It does not require any sharpening either. This has been ophthalmologist tested to be safe for daily use and is also suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.