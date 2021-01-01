From otterbox
OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Black Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy S9 (77-57814)
OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Black Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy S9 (77-57814).Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.Black and features polycarbonate and synthetic rubber construction.Rugged case offers protection to your Galaxy S9.Dust-resistant, dirt-resistant, and drop-proof design for added protection.Guard your phone against impacts with this OtterBox Defender Series black case for Samsung Galaxy S9.