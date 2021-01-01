From otterbox
OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Gone Fishin Blue Case for iPhone 11 Pro 77-62521
Defender Series Screenless Edition Case For iPhone 11 Pro Gone Fishin Blue Polycarbonate shell, Synthetic rubber slipcover, Polycarbonate holster Multi-layer defense: inner hard shell, outer slipcover and holster Screenless: type, tap and swipe with direct access to your screen Port covers: prevent dirt, dust and lint from clogging jacks and ports Holster: functions as a swiveling belt clip and a hands-free kickstand