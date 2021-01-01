From fastener corporation
Defender Series SCREENLESS Edition Case for Galaxy Note10+ Gone Fishin Wet WeatherMajolica Blue
Advertisement
Cases fit on Galaxy Note10+ & Galaxy Note10+ 5G - 5G network performance may vary and could be affected by the use of mobile accessories Check with your carrier to confirm 5G network availability in your area Multi-layer defense: solid inner shell and soft outer cover (NO BUILT IN SCREEN PROTECTOR) Belt-clip holster included that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free media viewing Port covers keep out dust and debris Includes limited lifetime warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic