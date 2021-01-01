From otterbox
OtterBox Defender Series Black Rugged Case for iPhone 12 mini (77-66124)
Handle any adventure with OtterBox Defender Series, the protective Asher case that delivers legendary defense. Its multi-layer construction guards your device from serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps. Plus, the included holster doubles as a belt clip or hands-free kickstand..Comes in black color and features polycarbonate construction for added durability.Dirt-resistant, dust-resistant, and drop-proof design for added protection.Rugged case offers protection to your Apple iPhone 12 mini with this cover that securely encases the corners and back.Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty