OtterBox Defender Series Pro Varisty Blues Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (77-81272)

Defender Series Pro is the latest generation of legendary OtterBox Defender Series protection. With new features and the backing of our tried-and-trusted OtterBox limited lifetime warranty, Defender Series Pro provides advanced defense for your device. Defender Series Pro integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. Weaving the additive into the case materials ensures it keeps protecting your case 24/7/365 and outlasts heavy use. The premium rugged design displays clean lines with a comfortable grip. Plus, the raised edge offers added camera and screen defense. To round out this protective package, port covers help keep dust and dirt out of your device. Defender Series Pro also includes a versatile holster that clips to belts and bags and doubles as a hands-free kickstand. Defender Series Pro provides the Pro Drop Protection you need to defend your everyday..Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.Dust-resistant, dirt repellent, and drop-resistant design for added protection.Comes in varisty blues color and features synthetic rubber construction for added durability.Rugged case offers protection to your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with this cover that securely encases the corners and back