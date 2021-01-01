Defender Series Case for iPad PRO 97 Version NonRetail Packaging Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with 9.7' Inch iPad Pro (PRO VERSION ONLY) Not compatible with other 9.7' iPad's Built-in screen protector guards against scratches. Does not work with Apple Smart Keyboard or Apple Smart Cover. Included tablet stand comes equipped with a convenient slot for your Apple Pencil. Does not work with Apple Smart Keyboard or Apple Smart Cover Port covers keep out dust and debris - May not be compatible with 30-pin to Lightning Adapters or non-Apple branded USB to Lightning cables. Includes 1-year case warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic