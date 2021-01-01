Defarge Glider Bench

Made out of ventilating and weather-resistant fabric, the mesh seat, and backrest provide fantastic comfort and coziness. The curved and smooth rocker arms bring increased comfort while you're lounging and relaxing. If you prefer to read a book or take a nap in a shaded area rather than bathe in the sunshine, it’s lightweight you can move it without effort. This double glider chair allows you to pass the time with family and friends in extreme comfort on your patio, front yard, or porch. Add this accommodating and convenient bench rocker to your home and build a unique little world exclusive to you. When the sun is shining, and the breeze is blowing, this bench only adds to the setting.