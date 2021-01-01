From hashtag home
Deerwood 30" Wide Tufted Rectangle Ottoman with Storage
This storage ottoman features eye-catching, colorful upholstery, making it the perfect pick for a bright and modern living room or bedroom. This budget-friendly piece is crafted from engineered wood and wrapped in a brightly hued polyester blend. Its lid is padded with foam, helping it serve as a spare seat, and features a tufted design to keep your feet comfortable. Inside, there's plenty of room for games, blankets, toys, DVDs, and more. Fabric: Light Gray