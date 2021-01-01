Trademark Fine Art 'Deer in the Forest' Canvas Art by Courbet

Artist: Courbet Subject: Still LifeStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a deer standing in a dark forest. Prominent Colors: Black, Tan, Brown Best known as an innovator in Realism, Courbet was a painter of figurative compositions, landscaped and seascapes. He also worked with social issues, and addressed peasantry and the grave working conditions of the porr. His work belonged neither to the predominant Romantic nor Neoclassical schools. Rather, Courbet believed the Realist artist's missions was the pursuit of truth, which would help erase social contradictions and imbalances. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.