Deer-Footed Fern in white ceramic cachepot

The name of this shade-loving Fern comes from its furry, fawn-colored rhizomes, which should not be covered with soil but rather left exposed to attach to surfaces, crawl over the sides of pots, and do the work of drawing nutrients and moisture from the air. Equally delightful are this plant’s pyramidal fronds of graceful, feathery green foliage. Deer-Footed Ferns are superb in pots and also make terrific hanging plants. They are ideal for north-facing rooms, interior shelves with no direct sunlight, and bathrooms where they will thrive in steam from your shower. All they ask is steady moisture, including misting when the air is dry. Shipped in a 4¼" wide x 4¼" tall ceramic cachepot.