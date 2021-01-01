Deer And Spruce Pine Tree Silhouette Vinyl Wall Decal Sticker Home Decor Art

Our vinyl graphics are easy to apply to any smooth surface. Put them on walls, wood, glass, tile, windows, canvas, ceramics, the possibilities are endless! These work on many different wall surfaces including textured walls. Your graphic will last indefinitely if you wish, or you can simply remove it when you are ready for a change. Our vinyl designs are easily removed although they can not be repositioned or reused. Application instructions are included with each order. Colors may vary slightly due to individual monitor settings. Size: 30" H x 10" W, Color: White