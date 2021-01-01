From kofure

DEEPCOOL CF120 3in1, Customizable Addressable RGB LED Lighting, MB SYNC by 5V ADD-RGB Header, SYNC with Other ADD-RGB Devices, Cable Controller.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

5V ADD-RGB Header ARGB Fans 3 Pack

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com