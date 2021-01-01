These Tins Are Deep, Seamless, Tin Plated Steel Containers With Slip On Covers. Tins Are Printed With Black Metal Ink On The Exterior And Are Silver On The Interior. Tins Have No Sharp Edges, All Edges Are Rounded And Seamlessly Formed From .24Mm Metal. Price Includes Container And Cover, Which Are Shipped Assembled. Dimensions Are Outside Measurements. Tin Cans Do Not Have An Internal Plastic Lining, Therefore Caustic Substances May Cause The Steel To Rust. For Rust-Resistant Tins, Seehere. Seal Your Product With Shrink Bands Available In Perforated Or Regular.order High-Quality Digital Labels Customized For You! Click Here. - 1 Oz Black Deep Round Tin Can Plastic - Quantity: 720 - Tins - Diameter: 1 9/16 Height/Depth: 1 by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.