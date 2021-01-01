Deep Reflector Outdoor Pendant by Troy RLM Lighting - Color: Red - Finish: Red - (5DRD16MRD-BC)

The Deep Reflector Outdoor Pendant by Troy RLM Lighting will add an industrial aesthetic to any space while lighting up the room with reflected downward illumination. This eye-catching pendant light is both lightweight and durable since it is made from sturdy Aluminum. The Deep Reflector Outdoor Pendant will elevate the ambiance of the kitchen, entryway, dining room with a contemporary appeal, whether used individually or in multiples. This energy efficient pendant light is versatile since it can be used in both indoor and outdoor setting. An optional wire guard can be added to uplift the classic allure of this striking pendant light. For over 20 years, Troy RLM Lighting has been a leading, USA based, lighting manufacturer. Standing for Reflective Luminaire Manufacturer, a common theme through out all of Troy RLM Lighting's fixtures is the light is reflected downward. By drawing inspiration for a variety of places such as historical lamp designs to 21st century, unique styles, Troy RLM features a range of industrial modern lights perfect for commercial or residential settings. Shape: Dome. Color: Red. Finish: Red