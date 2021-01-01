Deep Bowl Warehouse Pendant Light by Hi Lite - Color: White - Finish: White - (H-QS16110-93/CW8-93)

The Deep Bowl Warehouse Pendant Light is inspired by industrial quality barn lights featuring a modern sleek look. The Deep Bowl shade produces an ample amount of downward light, which is ideal for large interior spaces. Available shade and canopy finishes include Black, White, Dark Green, Galvanized, and Powder Coat Rust. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications.Shown in 10 Inch / Black finish Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Shape: Bell. Color: White. Finish: White