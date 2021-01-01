Deena Nightstand in White

This exquisite side cabinet is made of durable MDF, which can be used for a long time, simple and stylish, versatile, durable and high quality. Is the ideal storage assistant and home decoration; The side cabinet has four inclined feet, and the thickness of each board is 1.5cm, which makes the side cabinet have a strong load-carrying capacity and can ensure that the side cabinet will not lose its balance when placed anywhere. Bookcase is composed of 4 open cabinets and 1 cabinet with cabinet door. You can keep all books and accessories in a convenient place and keep them tidy. You can also put some books and photo frames on the lockers to make the house more perfect. This white open bookcase can perfectly match any color scheme and hue. It can be used as a filing cabinet, bedside table, bookcase, wardrobe, elegant appearance and practicality suitable for all ages, very suitable for living room, bedroom, study, etc. This product is easy to clean and maintain with a damp cloth. The product needs to be assembled, but we have installation instructions that say you can assemble it step by step. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors.