From latitude run
Deeksha TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Advertisement
With its clean lines, this brilliant rectangular accent piece showcases a distinctive style for an intriguing look. The unique piece has a fully mirrored frame, and fronts finished with a spectacular faux diamond inlay. This entertainment stand features one drawer, two cabinets, and an open media compartment for ample storage and display. Its modern design is a useful addition to any living area. Holds up to a 50-inch flat-screen TV.