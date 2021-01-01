From shepherd hardware products inc
Dedicated Tulip Bayonet Lens Hood for Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens, Canon 24 70mm 2.8 L II Lens Hood, replacement of Canon EW-88C Hood
Advertisement
This dedicated lens hood shade is a Canon EW-88c lens hood Replacement Prevent unwanted stray light from entering the lens by extending and shading the end of the lens Ensures no problems with igniting or motor functions Reversible for easy storage Allows to put on a filter and a lens cap Fits Canon EF 24-70mm f/2 8L II USM lens Lens Type: Standard