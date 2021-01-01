Nostalgic Warehouse DECWAE_MRT_214_KH Deco Solid Brass Rose Vintage Retrofit Entry Door Knob Set with Emerald Waldorf Knob and Skeleton Key Oil-Rubbed

Nostalgic Warehouse DECWAE_MRT_214_KH Deco Solid Brass Rose Vintage Retrofit Entry Door Knob Set with Emerald Waldorf Knob and Skeleton Key Skeleton Keyed Entry: Skeleton Keyed Entry sets have a locking device operated by a large toothed skeleton key. They are traditionally used where additional security is needed but are primarily aesthetic, providing a rustic appearance. They are not recommended for use with a front entrance.Features:Crafted with solid brass and genuine lead crystalWorks with many original (pre-1950s) locksHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsMortise locks require special door preparationCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesTwo skeleton keys are includedProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-1/4"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-9/16"Trim Width: 2-3/8"Trim Height: 7"Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Skeleton Key Oil-Rubbed Bronze