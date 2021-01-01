Nostalgic Warehouse DEC_SWPLT_B Deco Single Contemporary Vintage Decorator Wall Plate Outlet Cover Blank Antique Pewter Wall Controls Wall Plates

Nostalgic Warehouse DEC_SWPLT_B Deco Single Contemporary Vintage Decorator Wall Plate Outlet Cover Blank Features: Bring the beautiful charm of the Jazz Era to enrich any mid-century modern home with the streamlined design of the Deco Collection Additional configurations are available to make completing your project easy An Nostalgic Warehouse standard for its style and durability, these wall plates have been forged out of solid brass Coordinate all your wall plates with the different configurations from the Deco Collection All wall plates from Nostalgic Warehouse are covered by a 5 year warranty Includes one (1) wall plates and mounting hardware Specifications: Height: 4.875" Width: 3" Projection: 0.3125" Material: Brass Blank Plates Antique Pewter