From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse DECRCC_MRT_214_KH Round Clear Crystal Vintage Skeleton Key Retrofit Entry Handleset Trim with Solid Brass Art Deco Back Plate, Key
Nostalgic Warehouse DECRCC_MRT_214_KH Round Clear Crystal Vintage Skeleton Key Retrofit Entry Handleset Trim with Solid Brass Art Deco Back Plate, Keyhole and 2-1/4" Backset Skeleton Entry Set: A skeleton entry set has a locking device operated by a large toothed skeleton key. They are traditionally used where additional security is needed but are primarily aesthetic, providing a rustic appearance. They are not recommended for use with a front entrance.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionWorks with many original (pre-1950s) locksSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in the United StatesCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsBackset: 2-1/4"Cross Bore: 3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleProjection: 2-9/16"Knob Diameter: 2-1/4"Material: Brass and CrystalKeyway: Skeleton Key Skeleton Key Bright Chrome