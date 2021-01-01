Nostalgic Warehouse DECPRL_SD_NK Vintage Restoration Parlor Crystal Handle Single Dummy Lever with Art Deco Plate Bright Chrome Leverset Single Dummy

Nostalgic Warehouse DECPRL_SD_NK Vintage Restoration Parlor Crystal Handle Single Dummy Lever with Art Deco Plate Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in the United StatesCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantyComplies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)SpecificationsDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleLever Length: 4-3/8"Material: Brass and CrystalProjection: 2-15/16" Bright Chrome