From novica
Decoupage Wood Frida Decorative Box from Mexico
Advertisement
Bring the spirit of Mexico's favorite artist to your home with this decorative box by Ana Maria Gonzalez. Handcrafted from pinewood the box features a stylized image of Frida Kahlo. Wearing a floral crown with fashionable jewelry while framed by cacti Frida's image is applied using the decoupage technique. Above her head the box reads Viva la Frida or long live Frida. Inside the box is divided into six compartments for keeping your belongings safe.