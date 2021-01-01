From dpi
DecorTech Rectangular End Table with Built-In Bluetooth Speaker and USB Charging Port, Black
Dimensions: 18.5W x 15.75D x 21.26H in.Sleek black finishWooden speaker enclosure tableSupports Bluetooth v5.0Built-in full range speaker, 4 inch, 2 ohm, 5WAux in (3.5mm audio input)USB port for convenient mobile phone chargingUSB port (5V/1A)Micro-USB port for DC powerVoice prompts announce speaker functions and make Bluetooth pairing easierBluetooth range: 60 feetPeak power audio output: 8WFrequency response: 70Hz - 18kHzSensitivity: 90dB+/-3dBControls: source/power, volume up, volume down, play/pause/pairingCan be controlled by Bluetooth source deviceSource/power control for speaker, USB charging works when the power button is on or offDC power input: requires an AC/DC power adapter (included)Some assembly required, no tools neededIncludes: AC/DC power adapter, User's Guide and Assembly Instructions